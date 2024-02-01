logo
“I wish this had been my first guitar”: boygenius have a new Gretsch signature model – and it’s surprisingly affordable

The guitar is littered with subtle aesthetic appointments that nod to the indie rock supergroup’s iconography.

boygenius-gretsch@2000x1500

Image: Gretsch

 

Gretsch has unveiled the boygenius signature Broadkaster Jr. guitar, paying homage to the indie-rock supergroup comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

A guitar that Gretsch says “sets itself apart with broad tonal versatility”, the Limited Edition boygenius Broadkaster Jr. promises both a luxurious aesthetic and high-quality appointments, while also offering surprising affordability.

The Broadkaster Jr. features a chambered centre block maple body and neck, vintage-style Gretsch bezels and pickguard, and Electromatic Filter’Tron pickups.

But its the visual adornments that really make this guitar stand out; it features custom tooth and three of cups fingerboard inlays based on the band’s iconography, as well as a nickel head badge donning all three of “the boys” signatures, and a logo on the back of the headstock.

“I wish this had been my first guitar,” the group say, collectively.

boygenius-gretsch2@2000x1500
Image: Gretsch

“At Gretsch, our wavering commitment is to empower musicians at every level, fostering the expression of their unique voices across genres and among players of all backgrounds. Collaborating with boygenius on designing this guitar was a cool experience, working closely to ensure the specs matched their unique sound,” says Jason Barnes, VP of Product at Gretsch.

“Our collaboration with them transcends mere music; its about kindling inspiration in countless fans, reaching new audiences, and embracing diverse genre,” he continues. “This collaboration stands as a testament to our brand’s voice, resonating with the shared passion for artistic expression and the belief that music has the power to inspire and elevate individuals on their creative part.”

boygenius-gretsch1@2000x1500
Image: Gretsch

According to Gretsch, boygenius opted for stylistic choices such as a smaller body shape with no Bigsby and full-size FilterTron pickups, and chose to make it black to match their aesthetic.

These changes ensured the guitar is as affordable as possible; compared to the standard Broadkaster Jr. guitars which retail for around $2,999, the boygenius Broadkaster Jr. is only $699.99.

Fans worldwide can purchase Gretch Limited Edition boygenius Broadkaster Jr. through the band’s merch store.

