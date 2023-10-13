IK Multimedia’s new iRig USB interface makes recording guitar “easy for anyone”

IK Multimedia has announced the launch of the iRig USB interface, a compact product which aims to make recording guitar “easy for anyone”.

The interface gives guitar and bass players an “affordable and easy way” to record their instrument by utilising USB-C connectivity so they can plug and play without a complex interface. It also comes bundled with the brand’s latest amp and effects modelling tech.

iRig USB is small enough to fit in your pocket but has a dedicated Amp Out fitting to offer a louder set up, so users can connect virtual gear and tones to a real rig for playing and performing. IK says it has a wide frequency response and dynamic range on the instrument input to work with any guitar or bass, active or passive.

The input level can be adjusted using a large gain control knob, which also has a clipping indicator. The interface can also connect to most popular learning apps, and users can load their go-to presets from the included TONEX and AmpliTube apps and then launch their preferred app to study music, tabs or play along with backing tracks.

When on the go, iRig USB can be used with iPhone 15 and USB-C-equipped iPads to record a DI or record a processed guitar part with its included apps for iOS.

To sum up, iRig USB key features are as follows:

Works with iPad, Mac, PC and iPhone 15

1/8” Headphones Out for silent practice

1/4” Amp Out connects to an amp or pedalboard

Works with popular learning, practise and recording apps

Comes with AmpliTube and TONEX amp modelling apps

Powered by the host device, no batteries required

Check out more in the video below:

iRig USB is available now for $69.99 (excluding tax), and comes shipped with a USB-C to USB-C cable. Find out more via IK Multimedia.