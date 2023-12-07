Jackson introduces new MJ series Randy Rhoads model built for “daring and aggressive playing theatrics”

Jackson has launched the latest offering in its ‘90s inspired MJ Series – a rock-ready Randy Rhoads RR24MG, available in two classic finishes.

The MJ series offers a collection of instruments crafted in Japan. The range pays tribute to the early ‘90s when import Jackson guitars were manufactured exclusively in the country, and this particular model continues “the metal legacy pioneered by the immortal Randy Rhoads.”

The RR24 MG offers a “resonant” alder body and a through-body, three-piece maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods for consistent stability. It hosts 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays, with a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard for comfort when playing those chunky riffs near the nut, and “effortless” soloing on the higher registers.

You’ll also never lose your way when playing dark stages or in low-lit rooms, as Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots are also on hand to aid fretboard guidance. It’s fitted with EMG81 bridge and EMG 85 neck pickups for heavy Randy Rhoads tone, with the bridge pickup able to cut through dense leads, while the neck pickup offers harmonic clarity during heavy playing, according to the brand.

Controls come in the form of a three-way pickup toggle switch, a single pickup volume knob and single tone knob. Other features include a GotohGE1996T Series double-locking tremolo bridge system to assist with “daring and aggressive playing theatrics,” Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

Check out the demo below for a closer look:

The Randy Rhoads RR24 MG is available now in Gloss Black with yellow pinstripes, or Snow White with black pinstripes. Both finishes feature a colour matched Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock and gold hardware for that classic look. Both models are available for £2,739.

Find out more and buy directly via Jackson Guitars.