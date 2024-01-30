logo
News

“That guitar is 73 years old and just as relevant today as it was 73 years ago”: Joe Bonamassa on why Leo Fender nailed the early Tele design

“There’s not many things that have ever been designed, not just musically, but in general, that could say that. I mean, cars don’t look the same, houses don’t look the same.”

Joe Bonamassa on stage. He is holding up a Telecaster guitar and smiling. He is wearing a red suit jacket and blacked-out sunglasses.

Image: Daniel Knighton / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Blues titan Joe Bonamassa whole-heartedly believes that Leo Fender – the original founder of the Fender brand – “got it right the first time” when it came to guitar design.

Bonamassa recently purchased a 1950s Fender Broadcaster (which went on to become the Telecaster) from Norman’s Rare Guitars in LA. The instrument was once owned by session guitar ace Al Hendrickson, who worked with the likes of Elvis Presley, Benny Goodman, Peggy Lee, and more.

Speaking to Guitar World about his latest album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, and the recent purchase, Bonamassa shares why he feels Leo Fender’s design choices have stood the test of time.

“There’s two things about Leo Fender. He got so many things right the first time – like, a Broadcaster is essentially a Telecaster. But because of a gentleman’s agreement between Fred Gretsch and Leo Fender, they dropped the word Broadcaster.”

The avid vintage gear collector later adds, “By October of ‘51, with the television now becoming a thing, they renamed it a Telecaster. Now, the difference between an October ‘51 Telecaster and a Broadcaster, other than a very few things – like, the knobs were taller in ‘50, whatever – it’s essentially the same guitar.

“But when you see Broadcaster on the headstock, the price goes up because it is a ‘50, and it does represent the first-year DNA,” he explains. And speaking of first-year DNA, Bonamassa shares why he thinks those first years of Leo Fender’s design work became so legendary.”

He continues, “Now, that guitar is 73 years old and just as relevant today as it was 73 years ago. There’s not many things that have ever been designed, not just musically, but in general, that could say that. I mean, cars don’t look the same, houses don’t look the same, you know what I mean?

“Things have moved on. Yet, for some reason, the Telecaster, the classic-design Les Paul, which to me is a ‘57, the Stratocaster series two, gen-three P-Bass with the Strat head, the Jazzmaster, the Jaguar, all this stuff didn’t go through a lot of delineations. Leo got it right the first time.”

View all of Joe Bonamassa’s 2024 tour dates via his official website.

Related Artists

Joe Bonamassa

Related Brands

FenderNorman's Rare Guitars

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars#Telecaster

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

3

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

4

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.