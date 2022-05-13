Lava Music unveils latest addition to smart guitar lineup, the Blue Lava

Music tech company Lava Music has unveiled the latest addition to their smart guitar lineup, the Blue Lava.

Known for its tech-driven approach to instruments, Lava has been making waves in the guitar world since its inception in 2013. After releasing its first smart guitar — the Me 3 — last December, the company seems intent on expanding their already impressive range of instruments with the Blue Lava.

Like its predecessor, the Blue Lava is equipped with a touchscreen and runs on Lava Music’s proprietary HILAVA operating system, which offers a suite of smart tools (like recording and tuning) and smart features such as Effects, Loops, Practice, and Tempo.

The Loops app offers a library of grooves from a wide range of genres for you to experiment with, while the Practice app ensures that the guitar is intuitive to use and suitable for users of various skill levels.

With features like chord transition, strumming, scale training, ear training, and single note, even beginners can learn how to play on the guitar.

More importantly, the Blue Lava also comes at a friendlier price tag of $649 (versus the Me 3’s $999), which is made possible due to use of a high pressure laminate (HPL) body instead of the carbon fibre one sported by the Me 3.

The HPL construction is reportedly resistant to extreme temperatures (-4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit) and humidity (10 to 90 per cent), making it ideal for travel.

Lava Music also says that they have “renovated the entire production process” in order to introduce their 4-MASS technology to the 36” HPL guitar bodies. The tech supposedly enhances vibrations of the guitar top, back, side, and neck, resulting in fuller and more balanced tones.

The guitar comes in a variety of finishes: Sail White, Midnight Black, Ice Blue/Ocean Blue, Aqua Green/Mint Green, and Coral Pink/Lavender.

Learn more at lavamusic.com