It’s official – the Les Paul Supreme returns to the Gibson line up

The Gibson Les Paul Supreme has made a return to the Gibson lineup, two decades on from when it first launched in 2003.

The model was teased back in August, with CEO Cesar Gueikian sharing a very large hint by photographing the model in the works captioned, “A Supreme Friday to be at our Craftory!”

READ MORE: Mark Agnesi says the TV Yellow Les Paul Special offers the best value of the whole Gibson lineup

Back at its original launch 20 years ago, the brand intended to create a ‘new Les Paul’. The model hosted a carved maple back, deeper chambered body, gold hardware, and a unique abalone globe inlay on the headstock.

Some features offered on the 2023 version remain the same, but now not only is there a standard Supreme available, but there’s also an Exclusive model on offer which comes fitted with three humbucking pickups as opposed to two – yet the price point remains the same for both versions.

The standard Les Paul Supreme hosts the classic AAA-figured maple top (finished in either Fireburst, Dark Wine Red and Translucent Ebony Burst), with the Exclusive offering a plain top (Ebony). Both models have a new headstock inlay inspired by a design from the ‘40s which was discovered from the Gibson archives, according to the brand’s website.

There’s also a Modern Contoured heel on both models for improved upper fret access, and they also have a classic mahogany body, with a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, both with Super Split Block pearl inlays.

The Standard’s pickups are a Burstbucker Pro neck humbucker and Burstbucker Pro+ bridge humbucker, and both are wired to the two push/pull coil taps on the volume pots, and phase and bypass switches on the two tone controls. All hardware arrives finished in gold – just like its predecessor.

The Exclusive also comes with three gold-covered Burstbucker humbuckers, and has three pickup-specific volume knobs offering push/pull coil split options.

Pricing for the Gibson Les Paul Supreme Standard and Exclusive is $3,999. Find out more via Gibson.