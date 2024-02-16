Manson’s new Matt Bellamy GEO “Mask” guitar is sexy as hell — but it won’t come cheap

Manson has once again knocked it out of the park with the new MB GEO Mask Edition, a faithful recreation of the sexy, sci-fi-esque multi-angled guitar used by Matt Bellamy on Muse’s 2023 Will Of The People tour.

The new GEO Mask Edition is an identical replica of Bellamy’s iconic stage axe, except for the backplate featuring the instrument’s serial number marking and WOTP logo instead of the original’s Manson employee name engravings.

Backed by the same top-spec hardware and electronics that grace the majority of Bellamy’s stage guitars, the GEO Mask Edition is equipped with a Sustainiac Stealth Pro sustainer system and Manson’s in-house PF-1 MB pickup. The guitar is complete with Gotoh 5 series hardware and a high-polish version of the Manson custom hardware control knob.

Players can choose between two versions of the guitar – V1 and V2. The V1 edition, which costs £7999, sports an alder body, high-flame maple neck, ebony fingerboard and comes shipped with Manson’s Hiscox Liteflite case and a hand-signed certificate by Matt Bellamy.

For the pricier V2 (£13,999), the guitar itself features an upgraded 5A flame, figured, roast maple neck. Each purchase also comes shipped in a road-ready UK-made Protechnic flight-case that’s custom cut to protect the GEO Mask Edition.

Extra features that accompany the V2 include a Manson Heistercamp Premium special edition GEO logo strap, limited edition GEO plectrums, a laser etched certificate individually numbered to identify each guitar, and an exclusive limited edition colour print that’s hand-signed by the man himself.

For you hardcore Muse fans out there, Manson has also commissioned a run of the exact face mask used by Bellamy for the WOTP stage shows to be included in the V2 package. “Same designer, creator and materials in every detail, never to be re-issued or recreated again,” says the brand.

Only ten Geo Mask Edition V1 and ten V2 packages are available.

Learn more at Manson Guitar Works.