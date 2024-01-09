Martin Guitar unlocks “the sonic beauty of sustainable tonewoods” with new GPCE Inception Maple model

Martin has unveiled its latest acoustic-electric model – the GPCE Inception Maple – built with sustainable tonewoods to embrace both nature and modern technology.

The new planet-friendly model features “one-of-a-kind” skeletonised scalloped bracing and sonic channels for increased resonance and “superior” tone.

Martin Guitar was one of the first guitar manufacturers to develop an ecological policy back in 1990. Just last year, the brand also partnered with Better Battery Co. to introduce sustainable batteries in a range of its electric-acoustic models.

According to the brand, the bracing and sonic channels inside this new guitar work together to increase sustain and amplitude, optimise airflow, and reduce the guitar’s mass without losing structural support. The model is made from a combination of sustainable tonewoods, including an FSC-certified European spruce top, maple sides, and a three-piece back of maple and black walnut.

It also hosts a new satin amber fade sunburst finish with black walnut binding, maple arrow fingerboard inlays, gold open gear tuners, a cutaway for reaching the highest frets, a 25.4” scale length, and LR Baggs Anthem electronics. A moulded hardshell case is provided with the model.

“The new Martin GPCE Inception Maple marks a new innovative approach to building acoustic guitars utilising sustainable domestic woods,” says Fred Greene, Vice President of Product Management at Martin.

“Our new innovative design will allow guitar players to experience the Martin tone they have always loved in a guitar made from woods sourced in North America. I am super proud of our design team for taking on this challenge and providing a creative and unique solution that guitar players will find both fun and inspiring to play.”

Find Martin Guitar at this year’s NAMM event in Hall D, Booth 5602. The GPCE Inception Maple is priced at $3,999. Head to the official Martin Guitar website for more information.