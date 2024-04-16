Martin partners with Reverb for super-limited run of sophisticated Custom M/0000 Satin Black acoustic guitars

Martin has launched an extremely limited run of its brand new dark and sophisticated acoustic model – the Custom M/0000 Satin Black Limited – officially on Reverb.

There’s just 24 available, and it marks the first offering from Martin as part of the Reverb Selects Instruments series. Martin will be unveiling a number of new guitars as part of the series that will feature unique wood and colour selections plus feature upgrades.

This extremely limited model is a USA-made, premium offering. It hosts a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, and its unique “M” body incorporates the top and back dimensions found on its Jumbo models, but with the more user-friendly standard thickness of an OM/000.

It also includes other “player focused” features such as a “high-performance” neck, and as for the sleek colour choice, well, “black is never out of style”, argues the brand. “Modest by design, black still rules when it comes to cool.”

A natural ebony fingerboard and bridge bring this dark and moody look together, in addition to ebony bridge pins, a black TUSQ saddle, black nut, and black tuning machines. It’s also fitted with Fishman Infinity Matrix electronics.

Get a closer look below:

“Reverb is a natural next step as we seek to further broaden our reach and deepen our connection with dedicated Martin guitar and gear enthusiasts,” says Martin President and CEO, Thomas Ripsam. “We look forward to engaging with Martin players through this industry-leading platform and responding with the world-class content and products our fans demand.”

Reverb CEO, David Mandelbrot, adds: “Reverb is proud to be working with one of the most storied guitar brands to bring these incredibly special guitars to our marketplace.

“Nearly two centuries of craftsmanship and innovation have made Martin the consistent quality leader in acoustic guitars, and we’re confident that the Reverb Select Instruments series limited editions will be exciting additions to their product catalogue.”

Head over to the Official Martin Reverb Shop to find out more.