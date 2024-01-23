logo
“This one was the first prototype that I built in my kitchen”: Mick Mars shows off his guitar collection in new studio tour

The former Mötley Crüe man showcases some of his most prized six-strings in a new video.

Mick Mars performing

Image: Neil Lupin / Getty Images

 

Mick Mars has offered a glimpse into his impressive collection of guitars in a new episode of music journalist Kylie Olsson’s AXS interview series Life in Six Strings.

During the studio tour, the former Mötley Crüe guitarist dives into some of his most well-used instruments over the years, one of which includes a Stratocaster pieced together using parts from ’63, ’64, and ’65 Strats.

“This one was the first prototype that I built in my kitchen,” he says. “The guy told me, ‘yeah, that’s a ’63’ and I was naive. I just got it and go, ‘Let’s cut it up, put a humbucker in it.’”

Also featured in Mars’ collection is a Les Paul Goldtop that once belonged to Neil Young, as well as Mars’ famed ‘Isabella’ Strat that he has “thrown off stage, at my guitar tech, and all sorts of stuff”.

“That guitar has been beat,” says the rocker.

And when asked if he’d gotten the “ultimate guitar” he would want, Mars replies: “I think I have.”

“Everybody likes the 1969 Stratocasters ‘cause you know, I have three of them. In three different colours,” he says. “I have candy red, a burst, and a white cream colour.”

Check out a preview of the episode below. The full episode is currently airing on AXS TV.

In other news, Mick Mars has scored a first win in the ongoing legal battle against his former Mötley Crüe bandmates. Both sides have been battling since last April, with Mars accusing his ex-members of cutting him out of profits and kicking him out against his will.

Now, a Los Angeles judge has ruled that the rock band had unfairly withheld information about its extensive business activities, leaving Mars no choice but to sue for the documents.

