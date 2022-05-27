NAMM 2022: Manson Guitar Works launches new Matthew Bellamy MBM-2 signature guitar range

NAMM 2022: Manson Guitar Works has announced the new Meta Series MBM-2 range, which features expanded and updated versions of the acclaimed MBM-1 Manson Branded MBM Signature Guitar.

The new MBM-2 range includes revised body contouring — more closely aligned to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy’s stage guitars — a new Manson-designed custom neck P-90 pickup option, a factory fitted USA Sustainiac Sustainer equipped model, and a left hand option previously not available in the META series range.

Those looking for a pop of colour can turn their attention to the Sustainiac Sustainer version, which comes in an all-new high gloss finish Meta-Blue option, while the popular Matt Black and Starlight Silver finish will remain for the new P-90 equipped version.

Like its predecessor, the MBM-2 range is made in collaboration with Cort, with all design and development work completed and personally overseen by Manson Guitar Works.

Features that earned the 2020 META Series MBM-1 its stellar reputation will also remain as before, including the solid basswood body and sleek maple neck with satin finish that offers a played-in feel. The guitars also come loaded with a special Manson designed bridge humbucker and a kill button that allows a wide range of guitar effects to be created by the player without resorting to outboard effects.

You will also get a headstock design that has Bellamy’s distinctive signature along with the Manson logo.

With prices starting from £569/€669, the MBM-2 is a wallet-friendly option for Muse fans and guitar players looking for a taste of stage glamour.

Visit Manson Guitar Works for more information.