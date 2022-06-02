NAMM 2022: Martin Guitar’s Rich Robinson Custom Signature D-28 replicates the wear-and-tear from decades of play

NAMM 2022: Martin Guitar has debuted the Rich Robinson Custom Signature Edition D-28, an acoustic guitar based on The Black Crowes guitarist’s D-28 that he inherited from his father.

Inspired by the 1954 D-28 that Robinson’s father performed with as a travelling musician during the 1950s and 60s, the D-28 Rich Robinson is the first model Martin has ever made that replicates an artist’s personal instrument, down to the wear and tear from decades of playing.

Crafted with aged satin-finished East Indian rosewood for the back and sides and an aged Sitka spruce top with a vintage gloss finish, this soulful representation of Robinson’s treasured D-28 features a rearward-shifted non-scalloped bracing for a balanced tone and added volume, as well as a bridge with the wings slightly softened for comfort — a feature requested by Robinson himself.

The model also comes with some 1950s style vintage build characteristics, like Martin’s Signature dovetail neck joint, authentic hide glue construction, an ebony fingerboard and bridge, and aged nickel tuners.

In addition, each instrument is numbered in sequence, and comes with a specially designed label signed by Robinson.

“This guitar, which was passed down to me from my father, is the instrument I learned to play guitar on,” said Robinson, who used the acoustic to write most of the songs on the band’s studio albums.

“When I play this guitar, it rings: it feels incredibly accurate, so close to the original,” he said. “I wanted to make sure it had the same tuners, the same style of neck, and the same bridge. The way that it sings, the way that it all presents itself, it’s just phenomenal, and I couldn’t be happier with it.”

Listing at a price of $6,999, the guitar will be available on display at the company’s booth (Hall D 5602) at the NAMM Show this weekend.