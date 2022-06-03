NAMM 2022: Vintage Guitars reveals three new V72 and VJ74 colourways, and a lefthanded Icon V6

NAMM 2022: Vintage Guitars have revealed several new colourways to its V72 semi-hollow electric guitars, a left-handed Icon V6 and some upgrades to its VJ74 4-string bass.

The V72 line is now available in Firenza Red, Laguna Blue, and Ventura Green. The headstocks will come in matching colours, sport an f-hole with a hard rock maple neck, Vintage’s signature ‘soft C’ profile, and a 22 fret rosewood fingerboard.

The finish sports a cream body binding, and comes with 3-ply cream scratchplate to prevent accidental scuffing. Hardware wise, the V72 comes with a Wilkinson WTB intonatable bridge, GraphTech top nut and Grover Deluxe machine heads.

The Icon V6 is now available in a left-handed variant in Distressed Laguna Blue, and Vintage have made two new colourways available for the right-handed variants of the V6 in Distressed Gun Hill Blue over Sunburst and Distressed White over Sunburst.

Hardware-wise, the V6 line sports a Wilkinson WVC vibrato bridge on a stagger-drilled block Vintage claims “radically improves intonation”, with good return-to-pitch accuracy, as well as Wilkinson WJ55 patented E-Z-Lok machine heads. A trio of Wilkinson WVS vintage-voiced Alnico V pickups, with staggered, chamfered edge pole pieces have been included, and the centre pickup features reverse wound/reverse polarity with hum cancelling on positions 2 and 4.

The VJ74 ReIssued bass guitar has also gotten three new colourways in Firenza Red, Laguna Blue, and Ventura Green. Vintage have offset the bright new colours with a tortoise shell pickguards and chrome control plate on all models, which sport a solid alder body. Fitted with a pair of Wilkinson WOJB single coil pickups, the V4s also feature open-geared Wilkinson WJBL200 machine heads and a GraphTech precision-cut nut, and Wilkinson four-saddle, compensated brass bridge.

The Vintage V4 bass has also been given a visual update with a mirrored scratch plate and high gloss black finish.