NAMM 2023: ESP unveils host of new guitars, including 12 Japan-Built E-II Series and four LTD Deluxe guitars

The 16 guitars come in a range of specs and price tags.

NAMM 2023: ESP has revealed a plethora of new guitars, including 12 additions to the Japan-Built E-II Series and four LTD Deluxe guitars.

Firstly, the four new LTD Deluxe Guitars build upon the existing series which aim to provide the same high quality that ESP offers, but with a more affordable price tag.

The new release includes the EC-1000 in Woodland Camo Satin, the M-1000 in Candy Apple Red Satin, the MH-10000 EverTune also in Candy Apple Red Satin and the TE-1000 EverTune Burl Poplar in Charcoal Burst.

All four guitars don a Macassar ebony fingerboard, and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, as well as Grover tuners, and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

However the key differences lie in the body, as while the EC-1000 and MH-1000 offers a mahogany body and three-piece mahogany neck, the M-1000 has an alder body and an extra-thin U-shaped neck. On the other hand, the TE-1000 has a mahogany body with a burled poplar top.

Next we have the 12 additions to the Japan-Built E-II Series. Firstly, there are two new arrow models, the E-II Arrow and the E-II Arrow NT which both offer a figured burled maple top and a Nebula Blackburst finish. These guitars have a Floyd Rose Original tremelo and Gotoh locking tuners.

There are also four new E-II Eclipse series guitars, the E-II Eclipse FR in Charcoal Burst, E-II Eclipse Full Thickness EverTune in Black, E-II Eclipse in See Thru Black Cherry Sunburst the and E-II Eclipse in Tiger Eye Sunburst. The components range from the EverTune constant tension bridge to the Fishman Fluence pickups, as well as satin-finished necks.

Finally there are another four guitars to the E-II M Series with the E-II M-II HT in Mercury Blueburst, E-II M-II in Black Natural Burst, E-II M-II in Snow White, and E-II M-I Thru NT in Snow White. These all offer flat bodies, set-thru or neck-thru body constructions with stainless steel.

For more information about the 16 new guitars, you can head to ESPGuitars.com