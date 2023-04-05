NAMM 2023: RUF Guitars launches the full carbon Schrödinger Series

Watch out for these “fully tonally adjustable” axes coming your way.

Composite guitar maker RUF Guitars has unveiled its new full carbon Schrödinger Series ahead of NAMM 2023.

Crafted using the brand’s proprietary composite material, Ruffaine, the Schrödinger Series is “fully tonally adjustable” and “remarkably insensitive” to temperature and humidity changes, making it an ideal choice for touring musicians looking for both versatility and reliability.

Guitars from RUF are also fully customisable, which means you can select from a wide range of options when it comes to things like scale length, fretboard material, design, pickups and more via the brand’s online configurator. For one, players can choose between several Ruffaine ‘flavours’ — Plain, Brown, or Grey — with each one corresponding to a specific tone (e.g. Brown offers the resonance of mahogany guitars, Grey recreates swamp ash’s resonant and sweet sound, while Plain is the most versatile of all).

In short, ask and you shall receive.

The upcoming models from the new Schrödinger Series also boast a “nano-silver” neck coating to help reduce sweating and bacterial growth, as well as quality hardware from brands such as Hipshot, Schaller, and ABM.

That said, if customs aren’t your thing, RUF has also offered several stock models for sale, available for purchase right after their NAMM show (booth 5534).

For $3150, players can get their hands on a Schrödinger 6 Lemon Party equipped with Lundgren Black Heaven set or a Schrödinger 6 Bubble Gum with Fishman Fluence Classic set.

Check out a demo of the guitars below.