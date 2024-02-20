Noel Gallagher partners with Gibson on an ultra-limited ’78 Les Paul Custom – and it’s inspired by the guitar given to him by Johnny Marr in the early years of Oasis

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Gibson on the production and sale of a limited-edition run of signed Gibson ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars for charity.

The release, conceived to celebrate the grand opening of the Gibson Garage London (24 February), will be available exclusively from the store on the day of the event. Just 20 units of the guitar have been made, and all profits from the sales will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Notably, this special-edition reissue is inspired by the Les Paul Custom originally given to Gallagher by Johnny Marr. The axe was used extensively for live performances and recording sessions with Oasis, most famously in the video for the 1994 hit single Whatever.

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars,” Gallagher said in a statement. “It carries a lot of history. The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

The ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars in question will feature a lightly aged Ebony finish by the Gibson Custom Murphy Lab. Each one is also hand-signed by the former Oasis rocker himself, which should make them quite the collector’s item.

“As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 than by supporting a truly amazing cause that is close to both our hearts and minds,” said Gibson Brands Head of Marketing for EU and UK, Lee Bartram. “We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it’s always an honour and privilege to support them in raising much needed funds and awareness for the work they do.”

Jane Ashton, Head of Music and Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust echoed the sentiment: “Teenage Cancer Trust’s musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall,” she said. “Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since.”

“These guitars are steeped in their own musical history, celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton. Our sincere thanks to Gibson guitars, long-term supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust, and our Ambassador Noel Gallagher.”

“The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live.”

The Gibson Garage in London marks the brand’s first-ever flagship store outside of the US and follows from the successful opening of the Gibson Garage in Nashville.

