Save over 20% on the Fender Tom DeLonge Strat in Thomann’s early April sale

To celebrate 70 years in business, Thomann is running a series of deals through 10 April, with money off a range of guitars and accessories. Included in the offers is this Fender LTD Tom DeLonge Strat BK, which has over 20% off.

The Tom DeLonge Strat usually sells for €1,269, but for a limited time there’s a 21% discount, putting it at €998 and saving you over €250.

Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge and Fender are no strangers to one another, and teamed up to give this Strat a comeback ahead of the release of the band’s first album in four years and their first with DeLonge since 2011’s Neighborhoods, One More Time…, which came out in October last year.

It has a Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker for emphatic tone that lends itself well to power chords and crunchy riffs, as well as a streamlined control setup with a single master volume and a treble bleed circuit that preserves the Strat’s high-end. The ‘C’ neck has medium jumbo frets on a 9.5-inch radius rosewood fingerboard, while there are vintage-style tuners and a hardtail Stratocaster bridge with block saddles for optimum intonation and greater tuning stability.

One of the highlights, however, has to be the custom-crafted Tom DeLonge neck plate, decorated with the guitarist’s original artwork, so you won’t forget who worked on the design too easily!

Whether you’re a die-hard Blink-182 fan or you’re simply looking for a new Strat to add to your collection, we think this is an eye-catching axe to have – and if you act fast, you’ll be able to get over one-fifth off the usual price.

