logo
News

Save up to 30% on Taylor acoustic guitars in Thomann’s April sale

Thomann is celebrating 70 years of business in style with massive savings off a host of killer gear.

Taylor acoustic guitars

Credit: Taylor

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

To celebrate 70 years in business, Thomann is running a series of deals from 10 am on 1 April until 10 April, with money off a range of guitars and accessories. Included in the offers are these three guitars from Taylor – you’ll be able to get up to 30% off!

Taylor 214ce-K Deluxe

Get 23.6% off the Taylor 214ce-K Deluxe, which goes from €1,699 to €1,298. It has an eye-catching layered koa back and sides and a top made from solid Sitka spruce, as well as Small Diamond fretboard inlays, Venetian cutaway, and Taylor Expression System 2 electronics, all making for a great all-purpose acoustic that you can’t really go wrong with. And you can now get almost a quarter off the retail price in Thomann’s sale.

Taylor Academy Series 20e

The Taylor Academy Series 20e guitar has gone from €998 to €698 for a discount of a tantalising 30%. This is a really solid guitar for the price, making it a great entry-level acoustic-electric option – it’s minimalist in design, but there’s no sacrifice in quality. It has a solid walnut top and layered walnut back and sides, while it has a slightly shorter scale, a slender neck, and a built-in armrest to make it particularly suited to less experienced guitarists.

Taylor Big Baby Taylor BBT WN

Get over a quarter (25.8%) off the Taylor Big Baby Taylor BBT WN with Thomann – it’s down to €444 from €599. With a slim neck and a scaled-down Dreadnought body, this is a model that’s ideal for new players, and its solid walnut top and West African ebony fretboard come together for a lovely appearance. It’s only slightly smaller than a full-size guitar, too, being the biggest of Taylor’s smaller models.

To view the full sale, head over to Thomann.

Related Brands

Taylor GuitarsThomann

Trending Now

1

Taylor 314ce LTD review – a fitting tribute to 50 years of innovation

2

“There is anger in our music because it’s a valid emotion” Bob Vylan on embracing the power of real amps and crafting punk with meaning

3

Meet Noah Levine: the 21-year Berklee dropout touring the world with Noah Kahan

4

More unusual cheap guitars that rock stars started their careers on

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.