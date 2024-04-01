Save up to 30% on Taylor acoustic guitars in Thomann’s April sale

To celebrate 70 years in business, Thomann is running a series of deals from 10 am on 1 April until 10 April, with money off a range of guitars and accessories. Included in the offers are these three guitars from Taylor – you’ll be able to get up to 30% off!

Taylor 214ce-K Deluxe

Get 23.6% off the Taylor 214ce-K Deluxe, which goes from €1,699 to €1,298. It has an eye-catching layered koa back and sides and a top made from solid Sitka spruce, as well as Small Diamond fretboard inlays, Venetian cutaway, and Taylor Expression System 2 electronics, all making for a great all-purpose acoustic that you can’t really go wrong with. And you can now get almost a quarter off the retail price in Thomann’s sale.

Taylor Academy Series 20e

The Taylor Academy Series 20e guitar has gone from €998 to €698 for a discount of a tantalising 30%. This is a really solid guitar for the price, making it a great entry-level acoustic-electric option – it’s minimalist in design, but there’s no sacrifice in quality. It has a solid walnut top and layered walnut back and sides, while it has a slightly shorter scale, a slender neck, and a built-in armrest to make it particularly suited to less experienced guitarists.

Taylor Big Baby Taylor BBT WN

Get over a quarter (25.8%) off the Taylor Big Baby Taylor BBT WN with Thomann – it’s down to €444 from €599. With a slim neck and a scaled-down Dreadnought body, this is a model that’s ideal for new players, and its solid walnut top and West African ebony fretboard come together for a lovely appearance. It’s only slightly smaller than a full-size guitar, too, being the biggest of Taylor’s smaller models.

