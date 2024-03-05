logo
Scale Model Guitars kills it with a new Mustang-style custom build for Soccer Mommy

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all…

Soccer Mommy Mustane Clone Lucite Custom Build

Image: Scale Model Guitars via Instagram

 
Scale Model Guitars’ new custom build for indie rock singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy – AKA Sophie Allison – might very well be the sickest electric guitar we’ve seen of late.

The instrument, a fully transparent Mustang clone that no doubt adds a point in favour of the acrylic guitar-loving camp, was recently showcased on the Nashville-based luthier’s Instagram page – and it features some pretty serious specs you don’t want to miss.

To start, the guitar is what the builder calls “a right down the middle 24” scale Mustang”. Key features include Fralin Split Blade pickups, a Mastery bridge and tremolo, and a maple neck with rosewood fretboard. There are also Fender-style knobs for adjusting volume and tone, locking Grovers, along with a three-way switch and a bound nitrate pickguard, which gives the axe a fun pop of colour.

The guitar’s clear lucite body, while not immediately obvious, also contains “metallic flakes that will sparkle under lights”.

And finally, the burning question everyone has about lucite guitars—or well, this lucite guitar in particular, Scale Model Guitars founder Dave Johnson has confirmed that the axe weighs around 10 pounds. While hardly the poster child for lightweight shredding, it’s also not that much heavier than a 7-8lbs Fender Mustang if we’re being honest.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve wrapped up a custom build and I was seriously excited to take this one over the finish line,” the post read. “It’s pretty much a right down the middle 24” scale Mustang with a three-way switch on the bottom horn, but the way Sophie spec’d it out is just stunning.”

“Also, Mastery + locking tuners = you’re staying in tune. This one plays with an effortless glide and these pickups have all the chime. What a fun build, thanks again, Sophie!”

