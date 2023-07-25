Sink your teeth into Kramer’s new Hot Dogger ‘84 guitar

“We think it’s a wiener!” says the brand, and we’re inclined to agree.

Feeling peckish? Sink your teeth (and claws) into the Hot Dogger ’84 — Kramer’s new single-pickup electric guitar that looks just as finger-lickin’ good as it sounds. Well, it’s still up for debate, to be honest.

Remember the hot dog guitar teased by Kramer and guitar artist Ronz World on last year’s National Hot Dog Day (yes, we’re serious)? That dream has now become reality in the form of the limited-edition Hot Dogger ‘84.

What do you put on your hotdog? Mustard? Relish? We like ours with Seymour Duncan® JB™ humbuckers.1of1🎨: RonzWorld Guitar Gallery #NationalHotdogDay Posted by Kramer Guitars USA on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Loosely based on Kramer’s Pacer model, the Hot Dogger features a lightweight alder body and a maple neck with an easy-playing K-Speed SlimTaper “C” profile and fast–playing 12” radius fingerboard. The guitar comes loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB bridge humbucker, with controls stripped down to a single volume knob with a push-pull for a series-parallel tap.

It also sports an easy-access truss rod for quick neck adjustments and a “banana-style headstock” with a ketchup-style ‘Kramer’ logo. Additional appointments include a Floyd Rose vibrato and die-cast tuners, all wrapped up in a tasty yellow mustard finish and hot dog artwork.

Priced at $999, the Hot Dogger ‘84 is limited to just 75 units and is available exclusively at Sweetwater.