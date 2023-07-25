logo
News

Sink your teeth into Kramer’s new Hot Dogger ‘84 guitar

“We think it’s a wiener!” says the brand, and we’re inclined to agree.

 
Kramer Hot Dogger '84 Guitar

Image: Kramer via Instagram

Get Guitar.com breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/guitardotcom

Feeling peckish? Sink your teeth (and claws) into the Hot Dogger ’84 — Kramer’s new single-pickup electric guitar that looks just as finger-lickin’ good as it sounds. Well, it’s still up for debate, to be honest.

Remember the hot dog guitar teased by Kramer and guitar artist Ronz World on last year’s National Hot Dog Day (yes, we’re serious)? That dream has now become reality in the form of the limited-edition Hot Dogger ‘84.

What do you put on your hotdog? Mustard? Relish? We like ours with Seymour Duncan® JB™ humbuckers.1of1🎨: RonzWorld Guitar Gallery #NationalHotdogDay

Posted by Kramer Guitars USA on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Loosely based on Kramer’s Pacer model, the Hot Dogger features a lightweight alder body and a maple neck with an easy-playing K-Speed SlimTaper “C” profile and fast–playing 12” radius fingerboard. The guitar comes loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB bridge humbucker, with controls stripped down to a single volume knob with a push-pull for a series-parallel tap.

It also sports an easy-access truss rod for quick neck adjustments and a “banana-style headstock” with a ketchup-style ‘Kramer’ logo. Additional appointments include a Floyd Rose vibrato and die-cast tuners, all wrapped up in a tasty yellow mustard finish and hot dog artwork.

Priced at $999, the Hot Dogger ‘84 is limited to just 75 units and is available exclusively at Sweetwater.

Kramer
#Electric Guitars
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.