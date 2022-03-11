Squier’s Contemporary series gets a Jazzmaster, Starcaster and bass models for 2022

Squier has added fresh guitar and bass models to its Contemporary series for 2022, including a new Jazzmaster and Starcaster. According to the brand, the instruments are “modern remixes” of classic Fender instruments and include some premium features.

READ MORE: Fender Custom Shop unveils the Limited Edition electric guitars and basses of its Annual Collection 2022

The five new models – which include a Jazzmaster, Starcaster, two Jazz Basses and two Precision Basses – share some common features. There are new “modern-voiced” Squier SQR active pickups onboard, roasted maple necks promising greater stability, sculpted neck heels for greater comfort and chrome logos on the headstock. Let’s dive into these new guitars.

Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH

A modern, more straight ahead take on the classic Jazzmaster, this poplar-bodied Contemporary edition features bold aesthetics and high-octane features said to “satisfy today’s most discerning and daring players.”

Advertisement

This Jazzmaster takes advantage of two Squier SQR active ceramic humbuckers, which route to volume and tone knobs, as well as a three-way selector. Some other notable appointments include a two-point vibrato bridge, sealed-gear tuners with split shafts for an easier time with restringing, as well as all-black hardware and a painted headstock.

Available in Shell Pink Pearl and Sunset Metallic for $489.99 / £419 / €489.

Contemporary Active Starcaster

The new Starcaster comes in a laminated maple body with gloss polyurethane finish while reprising the original Fender version’s semi-hollow design and sleek offset shape.

Said to offer a high-output, modern sound, the guitar’s dual Squier SQR active ceramic humbuckers work in tandem with simple volume and tone controls. Other “high-performance components” include a fully adjustable bridge with a stop tailpiece as well as a set of sealed-gear tuning machines with split shafts. It also features black chrome hardware and a matching headstock, a neat addition to the Starcaster look.

Available in Shoreline Gold and Gunmetal Metallic for $479.99 / £429 / €499.

Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH

Advertisement

The versatile new Contemporary Jazz Bass comes with a poplar body and offers controls for volume, tone, pickup and stacked boost controls for bass and treble along with a powerful pair of Squier SQR ceramic humbuckers. It also features a modern bridge with added mass – for improved resonance – and a set of open-gear tuners to help shape your sound.

Available in Skyburst Metallic and Shoreline Gold for $499.99 / £449 / €519.

Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH V

The Contemporary Jazz Bass also comes in a five-string version featuring all of the same specs as the HH, with the same black-painted headstock present in its four string counterparts.

Available in Gunmetal Metallic for $529.99 / £499 / €539.

Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH

The Precision bass guitars of the Contemporary series come in poplar with gloss polyurethane finish and a four-control preamp circuit with knobs for volume, pickup blend and tone alongside stacked boost controls for bass and treble. True to its name, the PH model features an active P-bass split neck single-coil and a bridge humbucker for a punchier, tighter tone.

Available in Pearl White and Sunset Metallic for $499.99 / £449 / €519.

Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH V

And like the J-bass, there’s also a five-string version of the Precision Bass with the same specs, completed with a black-painted headstock and anodised aluminium pickguard.

Available in Black for $529.99 / £499 / €539.

Learn more at Fender.com.