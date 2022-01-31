NewsGear

Takamine celebrates 60th anniversary with the limited-edition LTD2022

Featuring an old-school FET-based preamp.

By Cillian Breathnach
Takamine LTD 2022
Image: Takamine

Acoustic guitar brand Takamine is celebrating its 60th birthday with the launch of the new Takamine LTD2022. The guitar draws on the brand’s early instruments for inspiration, and also uses a preamp system that evokes the sound of Takamine’s old FET-based preamps.

The guitar’s x-braced concert body is built with a koa back and sides, along with a solid Sitka spruce top. The mahogany neck is topped with an Ebony fretboard. As a special touch for the anniversary guitar, it bears a diamond-shaped inlay on the 12th fret, matching the “vibrant” abalone purfling and rosette.

The guitar’s preamp also pays tribute to Takamines of old – it is a FET-based preamp voiced after those found in the brand’s early instruments, known as the Brownie. The voicing aims for a warmer sound than modern preamps. It does add in a couple of modern quality-of-life features, such as a chromatic tuner and a notch filter to prevent feedback.

Advertisement

No pricing has been revealed yet, not how many units the limited-edition run will cap out at. It’s set to be available worldwide through all Takamine dealers. Find out more at esptakamine.com.

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement

Magazine