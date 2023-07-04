The waiting list for a Novo guitar has been reduced from three years to three months

“Enjoy the same great Novo Guitar without the overwhelming choices or long wait times,” the company writes.

Novo Guitars has announced that its Select Series will now be available with a waiting time of three months, rather than a year.

In a new post on social media, the guitar manufacturer says players can now order eight models in 35 finishes, and four pickguard materials, and only wait three months for their instrument to arrive.

“Big news, big shots! We’re proud to announce that our Select Series will be available to order at all times moving forward,” Novo writes. “No more crossing your fingers necessary! Order a Select model (now in 35 different finishes) when you’re ready, then get it in the mail in 3 months. Boom. Enjoy the same great Novo Guitar without the overwhelming choices or long wait times.

It’s important to note that the custom Novo guitars still have a waiting time of a year. However, considering how much work goes into making them, their huge demand, and the fact the waiting list used to be three years, it’s unlikely that time frame will be reduced anytime soon.

According to Novo Guitars’ website, players must still pay a flat $750 deposit for all Select guitars, despite the varying models being priced between $3,000 and $4,000.

Understandably, guitarists are pretty happy with the news:

“Nice… but dangerous” one commentor writes. “… and all Novo lovers rejoiced!” writes another.

For more information about the Select Series, and how to pre-order, head to Novo Guitars.