Tim Henson’s nylon-string Ibanez signature is more affordable than you might think

Ibanez has released its second signature guitar for guitarist Tim Henson, the eye-catching acoustic-electric TOD10N which debuted on Polyphia’s recent single Playing God.

The guitar is a sleek nylon-stringed model with a transparent black finish that appears to take design cues from the Ibanez SC500N and single-cut FR series.

The TOD10N has a Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, a C-shaped nyatoh neck, as well as a classically-minded three a side headstock with gold tuners. The walnut fretboard has 22 frets and a sprawling ‘Tree of Death’ pearloid inlay that runs its length.

“Its thin, compact body and superior high fret access contribute to the superb playability of this guitar,” says Ibanez.

The TOD10N equips a Fishman Sonicore pickup with an Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp. Acoustic response is afforded with the side sound port – and because the instrument omits a topside sound hole, there’s less need to worry about feedback.

Some other features to note: it has a 15.7” fretboard radius, along with a bone nut and saddle.

Available now, the TOD10N comes with an estimated street price of $699 price tag – not too expensive if you’re looking to add a hybrid instrument to your arsenal.

In other Polyphia news, the progressive metal lumineers recently collaborated with virtuoso Steve Vai on the track Ego Death, the first single from the band’s upcoming album Remember You Will Die.

Learn more about the TOD10N on the Ibanez website.