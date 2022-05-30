Tool’s Adam Jones shows off a new Gibson Silverburst double-neck SG – and we want one

After recently concluding a five-month-long tour of the United States and Europe, Tool guitarist Adam Jones has returned home and shown off his brand new Gibson double-neck SG – featuring his iconic Silverburst finish.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the prog metal icon shared three new stories debuting the most recent addition to his collection: a Gibson Murphy Lab double-neck.

As seen below, the guitarist first shared a video of his new axe, describing it as a “beautiful 12/6 surprise gift” from the brand and confirming it to be a Murphy Lab Vintage Silverburst Finish. In addition, Jones also shared footage of the guitar’s certificate of authenticity, coming displayed in the Gibson Custom packaging.

Sharing a still image of the new SG, the guitarist also tagged Slash, notoriously another fan of the double-neck models, in the post. “I hope @slash would be a little envious,” he wrote, looking to capture the attention of the Guns N’ Roses star, before following up, “… Just kidding”.

Although remaining a one-of-a-kind guitar for now, speculations have already begun that Jones could potentially release yet another signature model – sadly not of the double-neck.

These rumours come following the guitarist’s decision to don a Gibson Flying V in a Reverse Silverburst on his recent tour, as opposed to his usual choice of a 1979 Les Paul Custom.

If a new Adam Jones model were announced, it would join the musician’s USA-version Les Paul signature which was released earlier this year – a considerably lower-priced model than the original Custom Shop model released by Gibson in 2020.

Find out more about Adam Jones’ pre-existing signature model at Gibson.