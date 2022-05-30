NewsGear

Tool’s Adam Jones shows off a new Gibson Silverburst double-neck SG – and we want one

The one-of-a-kind custom shop sports his signature Silverburst finish.

By Liberty Dunworth
Adam Jones Double Neck Gibson
Image: @adamjones_tv/Instagram

After recently concluding a five-month-long tour of the United States and Europe, Tool guitarist Adam Jones has returned home and shown off his brand new Gibson double-neck SG – featuring his iconic Silverburst finish.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the prog metal icon shared three new stories debuting the most recent addition to his collection: a Gibson Murphy Lab double-neck.

As seen below, the guitarist first shared a video of his new axe, describing it as a “beautiful 12/6 surprise gift” from the brand and confirming it to be a Murphy Lab Vintage Silverburst Finish. In addition, Jones also shared footage of the guitar’s certificate of authenticity, coming displayed in the Gibson Custom packaging.

Adam Jones' New Double Neck Gibson
Image: @adamjones_tv/Instagram

Sharing a still image of the new SG, the guitarist also tagged Slash, notoriously another fan of the double-neck models, in the post. “I hope @slash would be a little envious,” he wrote, looking to capture the attention of the Guns N’ Roses star, before following up, “… Just kidding”.

Adam Jones SG Double Neck Certificate of Authenticity
Image: @adamjones_tv/Instagram

Although remaining a one-of-a-kind guitar for now, speculations have already begun that Jones could potentially release yet another signature model – sadly not of the double-neck.

These rumours come following the guitarist’s decision to don a Gibson Flying V in a Reverse Silverburst on his recent tour, as opposed to his usual choice of a 1979 Les Paul Custom.

If a new Adam Jones model were announced, it would join the musician’s USA-version Les Paul signature which was released earlier this year – a considerably lower-priced model than the original Custom Shop model released by Gibson in 2020.

Find out more about Adam Jones’ pre-existing signature model at Gibson.

