Universal Audio to release the first-ever plugin which emulates legendary Sound City Studios

Universal Audio is due to release the first-ever plugin emulation of the iconic Sound City Studios this month. The recording space – which is based in Van Nuys, California – has served as the birthplace for many of the best-selling rock records over the years.

Branded as UA’s “most complete studio emulation to date,” the UAD Sound City Studios plugin brings together all of the key elements of the studios, including its Studio A live room, vintage mics, analogue gear and legendary mixing console.

100 gold and platinum records have been recorded at Sound City since its opening in 1969. Albums from artists such as Nirvana, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine, and more were put together within its very walls.

By using the new plugin, which is released next week (14 November), UA wants to open up the prestigious space to all in digital form. Users can select presets based on time‑honed room and mic combinations, and use Dynamic Room Modelling technology to move its classic condenser and ribbon mics in real time.

“Rock music is alive and well,” says Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. “Sound City is a studio that was crucial to so many records that we all love, and we’re thrilled to open its doors to music creators around the world.”

Sandy Skeeter, President of Sound City Inc. also adds, “Sound City has always been a place that nurtures talent, helping artists to find their voice. Thanks to UA, a new generation of artists can put their music through our historic Studio A live room and carry out the same sonic techniques secretly used by their favourite rock heroes over the decades.”

The UAD Sound City Studios plugin will be available from 14 November for an MSRP of $349. Find out more over at Universal Audio.