Watch PRS guitars get built in 40 seconds

PRS has jumped on the Wes Anderson trend to share how its guitars are built in just 40 seconds.

PRS has shared a Wes Anderson-style YouTube Shorts video showing how they build a variety of guitars at their factory in Stevensville, Maryland.

In the video, the manufacturer takes viewers through the building process, which includes collecting the wood, cutting and sanding, as well as making the individual pieces such as the headstock, and of course the all-important part of airbrushing the axes.

The video also shows one worker staining the wood of what appears to be a PRS Special Semi Hollowbody, screwing on the pickups of a Custom 24, and adding the finishing touches to a Studio guitar in a unique white and blue colourway with gold hardware.

The Wes Anderson trend, which sees users make quirky videos in the style of legendary director Wes Anderson, has taken the internet by storm recently, with some Instagram pages dedicated to finding unintentional examples of his editing style in the world.

While PRS offers little else on the inspiration behind the short video, it writes in the video’s description: “We whistle Wes Anderson-style music while we work.”

Guitar.com recently used an AI generator to design guitars as if they were made by directors, including Anderson.

In more PRS news, the company last month unveiled a long-anticipated Tele-style signature guitar for Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy. The guitar also arrived alongside a more affordable NF-53, which also features the T-style body.

Diving into the specs, the Kennedy signature features a solid swamp ash body and maple neck with a 10-inch-radius, 22-fret fingerboard with PRS’s classic bird inlays.

Elsewhere, it features two Narrowfield MK pickups – the bridge angled, and the neck straight on – which are controlled via a volume pot, push/pull tone knob and a five-way selector switch.