“We don’t know if they’ll be any damn good, so we’ll see what happens”: Geddy Lee says he plans to write more music with Alex Lifeson

Geddy Lee says he’s planning to write new music with his former Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson. However, he is quick to stress that this might not necessarily be under the Rush banner.

In a new interview with CTV Morning Live [per Planet Radio], Lee explains: “If I say anything about working with Alex, people run to the conclusion that Rush is starting up again. That is not the case.”

He continues: “Yes, Alex and I like each other a lot, still. We hang around with each other a lot. And we both have a desire to try to write songs together. We don’t know whether that will bear fruit or not. If it does bear fruit, great. Then we might release some songs.

“If – that’s always an ‘if’ there. But when people publish articles about that, they leave the ‘if’ out. So, yeah, I plan to get together with Al, and we plan to write some songs, but we don’t know if they’ll be any damn good, so we’ll see what happens.”

Lee’s comments come after he said earlier this month that he was open to performing with Alex Lifeson as Rush again, after the pair played a trio of Rush classics at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and LA last year.

“It had been a taboo subject, and playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared,” he said. “It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

Also this month, Geddy Lee explained how he and Lifeson felt as though the Covid pandemic “robbed” them of the opportunity to plan a tribute event for late Rush drummer Neil Peart, who died in 2020.

“We were planning to do a memorial in Toronto, but then the pandemic hit, and by the time we’d come out of it a couple of years had passed,” he said. “We feel like we were robbed of the moment. But you never know. We still talk about it. If we can get our shit together we might be able to pull something off.”

Geddy Lee recently released his autobiography My Effin’ Life, and is heading out on a five-date spoken-word tour of the UK in December. For dates and tickets, head to the official Rush website.