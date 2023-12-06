logo
News

“In some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later”: Geddy Lee unearths and releases two solo tracks recorded in 2000

Gone and I Am… You Are were recorded during the sessions for Geddy Lee’s solo album, My Favourite Headache.

Geddy Lee performing live

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Following the November release of his memoir My Effin’ Life, prog rock darling Geddy Lee has dived into the vault and released two demo tracks.

Gone and I am… You Are were originally left on the cutting room floor during the recording of Lee’s My Favourite Headache, his first and only solo venture recorded during the 1997-2002 Rush hiatus. But the pair of tracks have now been re-mixed by Rush producer David Bottrill and unleashed into the world.

While Lee is primarily known for his work with Rush, the multi-instrumentalist’s solo record showcased the breadths of his musical prowess. The lost demos only serve to highlight and emphasise the musician’s musical versatility; the slow, pensive twang of acoustic track Gone builds into a glowing, weightless crescendo, while I Am… You Are takes on a darker tone, with a sharper riff and an immense, show-stopping violin solo.

The tracks, as well as Lee’s My Effin’ Life memoir, allow a closer look into the life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s creative and personal life.

“I loved the songs when they were written and in some ways they feel as fresh and perhaps more relevant all these years later,” Lee comments.

While Rush officially called in a day back in 2018, the 2022 ‘reunion’ of Geddy Lee and Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts did spark a renewed interest in reforming in Lee’s mind.

Recently, Lee admitted that the idea of resurrecting Rush “had been a taboo subject”, following the death of drummer Neil Peart after his long battle with brain cancer. “Playing those songs again with a third person was the elephant in the room, and that kind of disappeared.”

“It was nice to know that if we decide to go out, Alex and I, whether we went out as part of a new thing, or whether we just wanted to go out and play Rush as Rush, we could do that now.”

Related Artists

Geddy LeeRush

Trending Now

1

Intensive Care Audio Vena Cava Filter review: Your new prescription for swoopy squawky soundscapes?

2

PRS SE Silver Sky Maple review – how much difference does a maple fingerboard really make?

3

Sophie Lloyd says self-doubt led her to “almost quit guitar completely”

4

Geordie Walker’s 10 greatest Killing Joke guitar riffs

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.