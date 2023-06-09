Harmony launches the Jupiter Thinline – a lightweight, semi-hollow addition to its Standard Series

The guitar is fitted with a pair of gold foil pickups – a mini humbucker in the neck position and a full-sized humbucker in the bridge.

Harmony has added a brand-new semi-hollow electric guitar to its Standard Series, the Jupiter Thinline.

Built in the USA at the company’s Kalamazoo, Michigan factory, the new model is derived from Harmony’s single-cut Jupiter blueprint, and adds a semi-hollow mahogany body and maple top for a “warm, resonant tone”. This build is paired with a smooth mahogany neck with a C-shape profile and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Elsewhere, the guitar is fitted with a forward-thinking pickup combination, with a gold foil mini humbucker in the neck position for “warm and articulate tones”, and a full-sized gold foil humbucker in the bridge, offering a “powerful and dynamic sound”. These are controlled via single Master Volume and Tone pots – with retro-inspired custom cupcake knobs – and a three-way toggle switch.

“This innovative pairing empowers guitarists to explore a vast array of sonic possibilities, ensuring that their music stands out from the crowd,” Harmony says.

Additionally, the guitar is equipped with a host of other premium specs, including locking tuners for precise and reliable tuning, and a custom half bridge with compensated saddles for optimised intonation and sustain. This, Harmony says, “ensures that every note rings out with impeccable clarity”.

Available in three colours – Space Black, Cherry and Sky Blue – the Jupiter Thinline also sports a nitrocellulose lacquer finish, which promises a glossy sheen that ages beautifully throughout the instrument’s lifetime”. It also comes with a MONO Vertigo guitar case, perfect for guitarists on the go.

“Crafted with pride, these guitars are made in America, embodying the highest standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail,” Harmony says.

The Jupiter Thinline is priced at $1,499, and is available direct via Harmony Guitars or via select retailers.