Heritage Custom Shop adds two new lavishly spec’d electric guitars to its Core Collection

Heritage Custom Shop has added two new electric guitars to its flagship Core Collection: the Custom Core H-535 Semi-Hollow Body and H-530 Hollow Body.

Crafted at the company’s historic 225 Parsons Street Factory in Kalamazoo, both guitars are touted as a testament to Heritage’s “unwavering commitment to quality, blending advanced performance features with the most exquisite tone woods available”.

Specs-wise, the H-535 sports a laminated premium curly maple top and back, with a solid curly maple rim which Heritage says enhances resonance. Elsewhere, there’s a ‘50s C-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard for a “comfortable playing experience”.

In terms of electronics, the H-535 is loaded with a pair of Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic Humbuckers for a “versatile tonal spectrum”. Other features include CTS 500K potentiometers and a locking bridge for tuning stability.

Moving onto the H-530, this six-string features a fully hollow build with a double cutaway, with a laminated premium curly maple top and back, solid curly maple rim and ‘50s C-shaped mahogany neck.

This guitar sports a pair of recently-released Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic Dogear P90 pickups, which deliver “resonance, sustain, and a broad spectrum of tones. Other features include a Holly veneer headstock and rosewood fretboard for a “world-class playing experience”.

Both guitars are available in three colourways: Dark Cherry Sunburst, Antique Natural and Trans Cherry, and all options come with a Heritage Custom Shop hard case.

Both models, in all colours, are priced at $4,799. For more information, head to Heritage Guitars.