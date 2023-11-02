logo
News

Heritage Custom Shop adds two new lavishly spec’d electric guitars to its Core Collection

The H-535 Semi-Hollow Body and H-530 Hollow Body are outfitted with a host of luxury appointments.

Heritage Custom Shop

Credit: Heritage Guitars

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Heritage Custom Shop has added two new electric guitars to its flagship Core Collection: the Custom Core H-535 Semi-Hollow Body and H-530 Hollow Body.

Crafted at the company’s historic 225 Parsons Street Factory in Kalamazoo, both guitars are touted as a testament to Heritage’s “unwavering commitment to quality, blending advanced performance features with the most exquisite tone woods available”.

Specs-wise, the H-535 sports a laminated premium curly maple top and back, with a solid curly maple rim which Heritage says enhances resonance. Elsewhere, there’s a ‘50s C-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard for a “comfortable playing experience”.

In terms of electronics, the H-535 is loaded with a pair of Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic Humbuckers for a “versatile tonal spectrum”. Other features include CTS 500K potentiometers and a locking bridge for tuning stability.

Heritage Custom Shop
Credit: Heritage Guitars

Moving onto the H-530, this six-string features a fully hollow build with a double cutaway, with a laminated premium curly maple top and back, solid curly maple rim and ‘50s C-shaped mahogany neck.

This guitar sports a pair of recently-released Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic Dogear P90 pickups, which deliver “resonance, sustain, and a broad spectrum of tones. Other features include a Holly veneer headstock and rosewood fretboard for a “world-class playing experience”.

Heritage Custom Shop
Credit: Heritage Guitars

Both guitars are available in three colourways: Dark Cherry Sunburst, Antique Natural and Trans Cherry, and all options come with a Heritage Custom Shop hard case.

Both models, in all colours, are priced at $4,799. For more information, head to Heritage Guitars.

Related Brands

Heritage Custom Shop

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Jackson Guitars

2

Guitar On Film: Halloween Special – the story of Slumber Party Massacre II’s drill bit guitar

3

Universal Audio 1176, Orion, Heavenly and Evermore review – UAFX enters the compact pedal game, but at what cost?

4

“If you’re not stretching yourself, it tends to be safer – and who cares about being safer?” Marnie Stern’s new album welcomes back a modern guitar great

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E3 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.