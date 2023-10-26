logo
American Express relaunches its Amex Gold Unsigned initiative in support of emerging artists and grassroots venues

A selection of budding musicians will get to play at a live event to show off their talent.

Amex Gold Unsigned

Credit: American Express

 

American Express has announced the relaunch of its Amex Gold Unsigned initiative which supports early career musicians via a live music showcase.

This marks the second year that the programme will run, and this time around there is a focus on supporting grassroots venues as well as unsigned talent.

The Unsigned initiative is partnering with independent live music venue The Dome / Downstairs at the Dome in Tufnell Park, London for the 2023 run.

Unsigned is supporting the venue by partnering with music and entertainment publications to drive awareness of the challenges that grassroots venues are currently facing, and also by refurbishing both The Dome and Downstairs at the Dome in partnership with leading interiors contractors, Wilmott Dixon.

Amex will be hosting a live music showcase on 30 November, and rising musicians can submit their original music for a chance of being added to the line up, thanks to a partnership with Global studio network Pirate. Any artist of any genre can enter, so send off that gloriously guitar-filled track of yours and show them what you’re made of.

Your submission must be original material, and all entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18 and not currently under contract with a record label.

Be sure to send in your submissions in by 29 October. A panel of industry experts will then curate the line up for the evening, selecting lucky artists from the submitted tracks.

Following last year’s Amex Gold Unsigned initiative, artist Jazzie Martian was selected to receive a sync in Amex’s Gold’s TV ad. “I’ve started loving and believing more in what I’m doing as I’ve started to actually digest that winning mentality,” he told NME at the time. “You start to go, ‘OK, yes, I’m a winner – now I wanna win’.”

Enter your submission for the Amex Gold Unsigned showcase now via Pirate.

