Music store says theft of $2,200 Les Paul feels like “a punch in the stomach” amid plea to find the perpetrator

The theft was captured across six different cameras throughout the store.

CCTV showing a man stealing a Gibson Les Paul from a guitar store

Credit: Bill’s Music

 
A theft captured on CCTV at Bill’s Music in Catonsville, Baltimore, has been shared in the hopes of tracking down the stolen guitar and preventing further thefts from other music stores.

In what the store owner describes as a “punch in the stomach”, a Gibson Les Paul reportedly valued at $2,200 was taken and the thief managed to escape after being followed by employees, as they took the guitar into a getaway vehicle outside.

The individual in the footage can be seen wearing a cap and a partial face covering. Bill’s Music says he left in a grey Acura RDX SUV and believes it had a “borrowed” licence plate.

The individual has been captured across six different cameras throughout the store, which have been shared both online and via news outlets in the States.

Watch the footage below:

DO YOU KNOW THIS PERSON? If so, we would be very interested in speaking with him! Possibly driving a gray Acura RDX SUV with a "borrowed" license plate. See VIDEOS in comments

Posted by Bill's Music on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Brian Higgins, the shop’s general manager, tells CBS News, “We saw it happen as it happened. It’s almost shocking. You’re in disbelief somebody would be just that brazen to just run out…but some people get a little desperate and they’re just determined.”

Higgins says the store has never seen a theft carried out in such a bold way. Thankfully, the business will be okay financially, and things are still up and running as usual. “We have cameras all over the place. We have everything under lock and key. But, when it happens, it’s like a punch in the stomach,” he adds.

“Frankly, it’s more important to get this fella so this doesn’t happen to anybody else. If we get our guitar back, that’s great, but that’s in a way secondary to us.”

CBS states that a police report has been filed, but Higgins says the perpetrator is free to call the store. “The best thing you can do is give us a call, bring the guitar back. Whatever issues you may have, hopefully we can help deal with it.”

If you think you can help, you can call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-2222 with any information.

Find out more about Bill’s Music.

