Fender appoints Matt Janopaul as new chief financial officer

Fender has announced that it has appointed Matt Janopaul as its new chief financial officer. Janopaul succeeds Jim Broenen, who served in the role for the past 13 years.

Janopaul will report directly to CEO Andy Mooney. He will be focusing on “key strategic growth initiatives,” including the expansion of Fender’s global sales and supply and the development of a new consumer-focused digital ecosystem. The latter will make use of the products and software Fender now has at its disposal following the recent acquisition of PreSonus.

Andy Mooney said in a statement: “I am pleased to welcome Matt Janopaul as FMIC’s new Chief Financial Officer. He has been a valued partner to the company for many years through his role initially at Weston Presidio, and more recently at Servco. Matt has extensive knowledge of FMIC’s history, current operations and future growth plans.

“His financial acumen, leadership experience and company knowledge will facilitate a smooth transition in FMIC’s finance function, and enable him to quickly contribute to FMIC’s world-class leadership team as we support the 16 million new players that have joined our community in the last two years.”

Mooney added of outgoing CFO Jim Broenen: “One of my first comments to Fender’s Board of Directors upon joining the company in 2015 was: ‘For a company its size, the finance function way out-punches its weight class. Jim’s leadership of the finance department at FMIC has been exceptional. He built a world-class team that has guided the company through challenges, and set the stage for our current success.

“However, Jim does more than lead the finance function, much more. He’s been a trusted advisor to FMIC’s executive team in general, and to myself in particular. Every key decision made over the last six years was made with his counsel and guidance. Jim has developed many personal friendships over the years. I consider myself fortunate to be his friend, and believe our friendship will be lifelong. It’s been my privilege to have worked with him, and I wish him, his wife Gina, and his family my very best wishes for the future.”

Janopaul’s most recent role was as Managing Director of Servco Pacific Capital (SPC), the investment arm of Servco. Since 2001, Janopaul has also held various roles with Fender, ranging from investor and board member, to President and chief operating officer.

