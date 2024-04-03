Fender CMO: “You have to be willing to embrace artists who may not look like, sound like or behave like artists from 30 years ago”

While Fender‘s success can be largely attributed to titans like Jimi Hendrix picking up its guitars and inspiring countless players around the globe, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer Evan Jones says its current mission is to “embrace artists who may not behave like artists” from the past.

The Fender Stratocaster celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, and in honour of such a significant milestone, Evans has been giving some insight into how the future looks not only for the Strat, but Fender as a whole.

Speaking to The Drum, Jones explains, “We’ve been able to make real progress. We’ve opened up the aperture and moved the brand from focusing on what music used to look like to focus on what music looks like today with the artists and creators who are driving guitar forward.”

He later adds, “You have to be willing to embrace artists who may not look like, sound like or behave like artists from 30 years ago. I think that scares some brands, and some people, within the trade, but we actually embrace it.

“You have to be willing to go where the artist wants to go, and you have to meet them where they are. We’re also signalling that we are relevant and contemporary, and we’re on this journey with you, a journey that is not ours to dictate.”

As part of a new campaign for the Strat, marketing material currently declares the model “Forever Ahead of Its Time”. To celebrate The Year Of The Strat, Fender has also released a video featuring Tom Morello, Nile Rodgers, Ari O’Neal, Mateus Asato, Rei, Tash Sultana, Jimmie Vaughan, Rebecca Lovell, Tyler Bryant and Simon Neil putting their own spin on the Jimi Hendrix classic, Voodoo Child (Slight Return).

Hendrix remains one of the most iconic Strat players, and famously played one restrung upside down. Given his unique approach to playing the model, it makes sense that Fender is now channelling this with its new marketing strategy – showcasing artists who are not afraid to do things differently.

View the latest collection of Stratocasters over at Fender.