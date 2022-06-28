Gibson launches its first-ever music scholarship programme for students with a guitar interest

Gibson has announced the launch of its first-ever music scholarship programme, which is set to provide funding for 15+ students, as well as setting them up with gear and instruments to achieve their musical dreams too.

The Sister Rosetta Tharpe Scholarship – named in honour of the Godmother of Rock ’N’ Roll – will be for high school seniors who are about to embark on their post-graduate education and careers. The Gibson Scholarship Programme will also be partnering the Save The Music Foundation, who aid young mental health through access to music, for 10 out of 15 of the scholarships to further help students find their feet in the ever-competitive music industry.

Gibson states that the scholarship is available to students with a guitar interest, who are planning to pursue music of some form in college. They declared in a press statement that “each recipient will receive one guitar, as well as a $5,000 cash grant to assist in their ​college funding” and that “The Gibson Gives and Save The Music Scholarships alone will result in $75,000.00+ (10 grants of 5,000k, and 10 Gibson guitars) in giving to young musicians.”

The scholarships will be created in both current and legacy artist’s names to celebrate their cultural impact across multiple genres of music, with more to be announced soon.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe also recently received a signature model from Gibson, in a recreation of her Custom White SG. The brand also paid tribute to the pioneering rock musician with its Shout, Sister, Shout! campaign.

The first Sister Rosetta Tharpe Scholarship has been awarded to a student from Philadelphia High School for Girls, with the Gibson Gives programme set to help students nationwide across the USA.

You can learn more about the Gibson scholarships and donate to the programme here.