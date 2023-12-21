Guitar gifted to Jason Becker by Eddie Van Halen sells at auction for $110,000

The Peavey EVH Wolfgang guitar which was gifted to Jason Becker by Eddie Van Halen has officially sold at auction for $110,000.

The guitar was given to Becker by Van Halen back in 1996, and was sold at New York City-based auction house, Guernsey’s, on 14 December.

The auctioneers had originally estimated a final price between $300,000 and $400,000, but Becker is still thrilled with the outcome. On 18 December, he wrote on social media, “My family, Team Becker, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who helped spread the word about the auction.

“Your support means the world to us. The overwhelming love we receive is an incredible gift. In the upcoming year, I’m excited to share new music and other exciting projects with you,” he states.

“Each and every one of you deserves to know how genuinely grateful I am for your unwavering support. It’s because of all of you that I’m able to bring the music I envision to life and share it with you.”

As shared by Blabbermouth, Becker confirmed the final auction price in reply to a comment on his Facebook.

My family, Team Becker, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who helped spread the word about the… Posted by Jason Becker on Monday, December 18, 2023

Becker catapulted into the guitarsphere as a teenager in the ’80s. He was diagnosed with ALS – a motor neuron disease – at 20. He continues to compose music using his eye movements, and the money raised from the auction will go towards his ongoing care, which costs more than $100,000 a year.

The guitar was signed by Van Halen, along with the message, “Jason. We will play guitar together in the future. Love – from heart to your soul. Eddie Van Halen, ’96.”

It hosts two Peavey/EVH-designed humbucker pickups, a Floyd Rose tremolo with a D-Tuna (d-tuner device), and oil-finished hard rock maple neck and fingerboard with dual graphite reinforcement rods. It also hosts a straight headstock, chrome tuners, and it even features Becker’s thumbprint on the rear of the neck.

It has not been publicly revealed who purchased the guitar.