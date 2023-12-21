logo
News

Guitar gifted to Jason Becker by Eddie Van Halen sells at auction for $110,000

Becker says he is “genuinely grateful” for those who offer him their ongoing support.

[L-R] Eddie Van Halen and Jason Becker

Credit: The Becker family

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The Peavey EVH Wolfgang guitar which was gifted to Jason Becker by Eddie Van Halen has officially sold at auction for $110,000.

The guitar was given to Becker by Van Halen back in 1996, and was sold at New York City-based auction house, Guernsey’s, on 14 December.

The auctioneers had originally estimated a final price between $300,000 and $400,000, but Becker is still thrilled with the outcome. On 18 December, he wrote on social media, “My family, Team Becker, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who helped spread the word about the auction.

“Your support means the world to us. The overwhelming love we receive is an incredible gift. In the upcoming year, I’m excited to share new music and other exciting projects with you,” he states.

“Each and every one of you deserves to know how genuinely grateful I am for your unwavering support. It’s because of all of you that I’m able to bring the music I envision to life and share it with you.”

As shared by Blabbermouth, Becker confirmed the final auction price in reply to a comment on his Facebook.

My family, Team Becker, and I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who helped spread the word about the…

Posted by Jason Becker on Monday, December 18, 2023

Becker catapulted into the guitarsphere as a teenager in the ’80s. He was diagnosed with ALS – a motor neuron disease – at 20. He continues to compose music using his eye movements, and the money raised from the auction will go towards his ongoing care, which costs more than $100,000 a year.

The guitar was signed by Van Halen, along with the message, “Jason. We will play guitar together in the future. Love – from heart to your soul. Eddie Van Halen, ’96.”

It hosts two Peavey/EVH-designed humbucker pickups, a Floyd Rose tremolo with a D-Tuna (d-tuner device), and oil-finished hard rock maple neck and fingerboard with dual graphite reinforcement rods. It also hosts a straight headstock, chrome tuners, and it even features Becker’s thumbprint on the rear of the neck.

It has not been publicly revealed who purchased the guitar.

Related Artists

Eddie Van HalenJason Becker

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

The Maine’s Jared Monaco refrains from recording with digital gear

2

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the top 10 pedals and effects of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.