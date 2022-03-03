The North American Guitar purchases Carter Vintage Guitars

Guitar retailer The North American Guitar has announced that it has purchased Nashville independent store Carter Vintage Guitars.

Carter Vintage Guitars will become part of The North American Guitar, however co-founders Walter and Christie Carter will still remain at the head of their section of the business in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ben Montague of The North American Guitar said in a statement: “Partnering with Carter Vintage Guitars truly is an honour, but it’s also a strategic decision as we are not only bringing together two of the most respected guitar brands but two that are inherently complementary.

“The North American Guitar has worked over the last 10 years to develop the premium guitar market and to reshape how collectors and players source, play, and eventually, sell high-end instruments. Carter Vintage Guitars has the same philosophy in the vintage world and so this partnership really is about bringing together two trusted brands that will work together to build the future of our wonderful premium guitar market.”

Christie Carter said of the merge: “The North American Guitar has set the standard for the modern guitar business in providing buyers with a friendly, personal online experience. We’ve always aimed to be Nashville’s friendliest guitar store, and The North American Guitars will help us take that to the next level.”

Walter Carter added: “I bought my son’s first guitar in 1988 from Cotten Music, the guitar shop that became The North American Guitar in Nashville. History is the foundation of our business and we’re thrilled to be a part of the music store with the longest legacy in Nashville. TNAG is the perfect partner to deliver the world’s finest guitars to players and collectors everywhere.”

The North American Guitar moved its headquarters to Nashville in 2019, after acquiring Cotten Music Centre. It was formed in 2010 in London by father and son team Robert and Ben Montague. It focuses on high-end vintage guitars as well as premium new-builds, while Carter Vintage Guitars focuses entirely on vintage instruments.

Find out more at thenorthamericanguitar.com.