logo
News

Sammy Ash, COO of Sam Ash and namer of the Tube Screamer, dies at 65

He was named after his grandfather, who founded Sam Ash Music in 1924.

Sammy Ash

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images Getty Images for NAMM

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Sammy Ash – COO of one of the US’s oldest music stores, Sam Ash – has died after battling stage four melanoma for 12 months. Aside from heading up operations at Sam Ash, he famously gave the Tube Screamer its name, according to the pedal’s inventor Susumu Tamura.

Ash passed on Saturday, 16 September, according to a statement released by his brother Richard, the current president and CEO of Sam Ash Music. He writes [per SNBC 13]: “My baby brother Sammy Ash passed away yesterday at 9 am. He was only 65 years old. He fought a courageous 12-month battle with stage 4 melanoma. I am heartbroken.

“He was a loving father of four boys. Cancer sucks. Life is not fair. He did not deserve to die. He was a warm, caring, generous man. I am sure many of you have dealt with cancer in your family. When it hits home, it is devastating. I loved him with all my heart. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Sammy Ash was named after his grandfather who founded the Sam Ash Music Company in New York City in 1924, and was a respected friend to many in the industry.

Words of condolence have been shared online from Gibson’s Mark Agnesi, who posted a video with Sammy Ash on Instagram and wrote, “The guitar business has lost one of the greats. Sammy Ash was a legend in the industry, a great father, and a passionate guitar nerd. I’m proud to have called him a friend. My condolences to the Ash family.”

In the video posted by Agnesi, Ash can be seen sharing his pride for the business, and of his brothers and father for keeping the iconic chain of stores thriving. He of course mentions how he named the Tube Screamer, too.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Sammy Ash at this difficult time.

Related Brands

Sam Ash

Related Tags

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We talk to artists and guitar enthusiasts from across the global pop culture landscape about their most cherished and beloved instruments, uncovering the unique stories behind each guitar and how they’ve helped shape their lives.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.