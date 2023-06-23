Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris doubles down on Bruce Dickinson’s comments: “We’ve never done music to be in some Hall Of Fame”

Earlier this week, Dickinson said he didn’t want Iron Maiden in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Steve Harris has doubled down on Bruce Dickinson’s recent comments regarding Iron Maiden being snubbed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying he’s “not worried” about not being inducted, as the accolade “doesn’t really represent anything”.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the bassist is pressed on his views towards the Rock Hall, and backs up his bandmate Dickinson’s stance that they’re not really all that bothered to be inducted anyway.

“I’ve never been worried about it,” he says. “I’m not one way or the other. I’m not really against it or anything like that, but, you know, if people get recognised there, that’s fine. But I’ve never been bothered with it.

“We’ve never done music to be in some Hall Of Fame or whatever. And also if it was a thing that was voted by fans, that’d be okay. But the way it works, it doesn’t matter how many fans vote, it only counts as one vote. So it doesn’t really represent anything. I don’t know how I’d feel about it if we did actually get [inducted].”

Earlier this week, Bruce Dickinson had slightly stronger words to say on the matter, telling The Telegraph: “We don’t give a monkey’s. Because the people that get us are not the people that run the music business establishment, whatever that is. Because that is largely run by people that can’t make a living doing anything else.”

“I don’t want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” he added. “Because we’re not dead yet! Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal. Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn’t conform to their worldview of what pop music should be, which is: pop music is disposable, darling. Well, we don’t make disposable pop music.”

Iron Maiden have been eligible to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2004, but have only been nominated a total of two times in 2021 and 2023.

In recent comments on the matter, Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said: “We love that people… care if [Iron Maiden are] in or out, and that their fans care.”

��“The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’ll eventually gonna get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90 percent eventually go in. Rage [Against the Machine], this was their sixth time, I believe, fifth time on the ballot, or sixth time, and so sometimes it takes a while.”

Iron Maiden recently set off on the European leg of their Future Past Tour in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The trek features previously unperformed songs from their latest album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus other classic cuts.