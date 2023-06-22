The most metal guitar of 2023? Jackson launches Diablo IV-themed custom Kelly, and it’s insane

In a wild collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Jackson has created a new model deemed a “match made in hell”.

In a collaboration we had no idea we needed, Jackson has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to create a Diablo IV-themed Kelly model.

The limited-edition model, created by Jackson Principal Master Builder Pasquale Campolattano, is inspired by key characters in the game and fuses well-known symbols and themes from the franchise into the famous Kelly-shaped body.

“Jackson and Diablo are a perfect match, and we knew we could bring something truly special to life,” says Campolattano. “Our goal was to create a design that resonated with fans and the game creators themselves. We immersed ourselves in the game’s lore and breathtaking artwork, and it became clear that Lilith and the symbolic imagery had to take center stage.”

Aesthetics are clearly the focal point of this none-more-metal axe; it sports a hand-painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish, an ebony fingerboard with “IV” and “Rune” custom inlays and Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side markers.

“The dark, bold design exudes pure metal and pays homage to the game’s essence,” continues Campolattano. “Incorporating the ‘IV’ and ‘Rune’ symbols as fretboard inlays added an extra touch of menace, resulting in a commanding guitar for any stage.”

Elsewhere, the guitar features a mahogany body with a quartersawn maple neck-through design, a hand-shaped custom heel contour, stainless steel frets and a pair of active EMG humbucker pickups.

Joseph Piepiora, Associate Game Director of Diablo IV, describes the creation as: “Thick, heavy, and explicitly designed to both conjure darkness and crush enemies. It symbolizes the beauty in destruction.”

The build is entirely hand-crafted and is limited to only 10 units worldwide. A price for the guitar is not publicly available, but Jackson encourages potential buyers to enquire with dealers in its network.

“Our symbol of Lilith showcased on the Diablo IV Kelly, with the red splashes and runic symbols, alongside the thoughtful and thematic choices around materials used to build this guitar, are an incredible representation of the world we have crafted for Diablo IV,” added John Mueller, Art Director for Diablo IV.

Learn more about the guitar and see it in action here:

For more information, head to Jackson.