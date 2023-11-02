logo
Watch Jerry Cantrell play a gloriously wah-heavy version of the US national anthem at a Seattle Seahawks game

He gives Kirk Hammett a run for his money…

Jerry Cantrell performing live

Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

 

Jerry Cantrell was invited to perform the US national anthem prior to the Seattle Seahawks home game against the Cleveland Browns at the weekend.

The Alice in Chains legend – armed with his signature G&L Jerry Cantrell Rampage electric guitar – played a Hendrixian take on The Star-Spangled Banner to a crowd at Lumen Field, flavouring his tone with enough wah to give Kirk Hammett a run for his money.

Cantrell’s take on the national anthem evoked Jimi Hendrix’s famous version at Woodstock 1969, although let’s be honest, few renditions have ever topped that one.

Alice In Chains Guitarist Jerry Cantrell Performs National Anthem Before Seahawks Game

We love a little Jerry Cantrell to get things started for our Throwbacks game. Thank you to the Alice in Chains guitarist for performing today's anthem.

Posted by Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29, 2023

“What a great weekend, got to play the national anthem before the Seahawks game,” Cantrell wrote on Instagram following the performance.

“Hawks brought home the W at the end of a slugfest with the Browns. Very proud to have been a part of the festivities. Thank you Seattle!”

Jerry Cantrell joins a long list of rock and metal names who have offered their own renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner at sports games.

Such artists include Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, who have lent their metal-ready chops to the anthem on more than one occasion, Flea, who performed a fuzz-laden version at an LA Lakers game last year, and Jack White, who played a slide-rich version to a crowd at a Detroit Tigers game.

In other news, Jerry Cantrell offered up his guitar skills to Duff McKagan’s most recent solo album, Lighthouse, which landed last month. The record, alongside Cantrell, also features guest appearances from Iggy Pop and Slash.

