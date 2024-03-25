A Taylor Swift fan was going to sell a signed guitar to pay for her wedding – until fellow Swifties stepped in to help

When it comes to devoted fans, those of Taylor Swift probably take the cake. One only needs to pay a visit to the Swiftie side of social media – or remember that ticket sales for her Eras tour reportedly surpassed $1 billion last year – for evidence of that.

But for many fans, their devotion to Tay Tay is matched only by their care for one another. And that’s proven by this recent story, which saw Swifties step in to stop a fellow fan from selling one of her guitars to help pay for her wedding.

As the story goes, Emily Harris owns a guitar signed by Taylor Swift herself, which she was reluctantly selling to raise money for her wedding day. But a small group of fans have stepped in, offering to donate funds to her special day. Thus far, they’ve accrued over $8,000 to help with expenses.

The guitar itself is unbranded, and features Swift’s signature and some drawn-on hearts.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Harris explained that she was gifted the guitar from her parents on her 16th birthday, and had to make the decision to part from it in order to fund her wedding.

She then asked her dad to help sell the guitar, who was understandably a little hesitant.

“He’s like ‘Think about it, I don’t want you to sell it, and then 10 years down the line regret that you did.’ But he understood,” Harris said.

This was until he posted about the conundrum of selling his daughter’s prized possession on a Taylor Swift Facebook group. Instead of offers to buy the guitar, he was met with hundreds of fans asking him to set up a GoFundMe page.

“I have definitely teared up a couple of times because, again, I was like ‘let’s look into selling it, how much we can get it for,’” she continues. “The fact that it completely turned away from that has been a reminder that there are genuinely good, kind, generous people in this world who just wants to help others just for the sake of helping others.”