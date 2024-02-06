logo
News

Ace Frehley says his new album will “embarrass” Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

“Paul and Gene, over the years, have always kind of dragged my name through the mud.”

[L-R] Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

Credit: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Ace Frehley has been discussing his new album in an interview with Cassius Morris, claiming that it will “embarrass” his former Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

When asked how he feels about his own recording career outlasting that of his former bandmates, he says, speaking to Cassius Morris, “Well, getting sober was probably one of the major stepping stones for me to keep myself going. I’m much healthier now than I was 10, 15 years ago.

“But Paul and Gene, over the years, have always kind of dragged my name through the mud. To try to validate the fact that they had Tommy Thayer in the band, they used to make statements. You can look ’em up in videos – there are dozens of ’em – where they say, ‘Oh, Ace wasn’t up for the job.’ ‘Ace was unemployable.’ ‘He was always late.’ And that got to me. And to this day, it still bothers me, but it doesn’t hold water.”

Frehley is releasing his latest solo album 10,000 Volts – his first since 2020’s Origins Vol. 2 – on 23 February. He says of the record, “I made this statement before this record even started. I said, ‘This album’s gonna embarrass them,’ because they can’t do a record this good. I dare them to.”

Last month, the former Kiss guitarist commented on Thayer, who took over from him in the band in 2002 – though did praise his guitar playing. “A guy like Tommy Thayer – who I like and is a great player – will play perfectly with no mistakes,” he said at the time. “But is that what you want? Tommy will never be me, and no one can play like me. I take pride in that. That’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

He called himself a “sloppy fucking guitar player”, saying, “I’ll be the first to admit that. I make mistakes, and shit happens – especially live. I play the songs how they’re meant to be played. I deliver the classic Kiss songs and my solo songs how you remember them.”

You can watch Frehley’s interview here:

Related Artists

Ace FrehleyGene SimmonsKISSPaul Stanley

Trending Now

1

Guild Polara Standard review – an attention-grabbing rock machine

2

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

3

MC5’s Wayne Kramer dies at 75

4

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.