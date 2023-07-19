Animals as Leaders guitar tech dies after concert-related accident

Fans and musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to luthier and guitarist Dave Cohen.

Animals as Leaders have shared the news that their guitar tech, Dave Cohen, died from a supposed concert-related incident at the weekend.

In a statement on Instagram confirming the news, the band write: “Last night we experienced a part of life that none of us look forward to, the unexpected passing of our dear friend and guitar tech Dave Cohen.

“He was an amazing person, loved by all who met him. He was a wise and centred being. A true inspirational person to be around. We are thankful for the experiences and memories we shared with Dave. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. A soul is lost but never forgotten.”

Reports have surfaced on Reddit thread r/Metalcore stating that Cohen was at a Counterparts concert in Billings, Montana on Sunday (16 July), on a night off from Animals As Leaders’ tour when the incident happened.

It’s suggested that Cohen became unconscious after taking an elbow to the head while watching the show from the pit.

However one Reddit user who claimed to be working at the venue that night explained that it wasn’t a moshing accident, but instead Cohen collapsed while at the bar.

Musicians and friends of the band have taken to social media to share their love and heartbreak over the tragic loss.

“My eyes were not dry today,” writes Mike Mangini, dummer of Dream Theater, who have been on tour with Animals as Leaders. “It took one conversation early in this tour with Dave to see his incredible soul. Say a prayer for him in your own way.”

“There are no words,” says guitarist Sarah Longfield. “Dave was always so kind and wise, not to mention one hell of a luthier/musician.”

“Thank you for this,” wrote close friend of Cohen and bassist, Killian Duarte. “Thank you Matty, Javi and Tosin for making this past month so goddamn joyful. He loved working with y’all and I know he was so stoked to be there. Love y’all.”