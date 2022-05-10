Black Midi announce new album Hellfire, listen to the first single here

English experimental rock band, Black Midi, have announced the release of their third studio album, Hellfire and dropped the first single, Welcome to Hell.

The new record is set for release on July 15th under Rough Trade Records, featuring nine new tracks. The band will also set out on tour ahead of its release.

Advertisement

Welcome To Hell gives us a quirky, chaotic introduction to the new record and tells the story of a shell shocked soldier’s excess and military discharge, as reported in NME. You can listen to the new track and watch the video, directed by Gustaf Holtenäs, below:

In a statement reported by NME, the band state that Hellfire will be like “an epic action film,” and that it “delves into overlapping themes of pain, loss and anguish.”

The record is narrative and tells stories throughout of “morally suspect characters” in third person. The statement from the band states, “There are direct dramatic monologues, flamboyantly appealing to our degraded sense of right and wrong. You’re never quite sure whether to laugh at or be horrified.”

The bizarre lyrics and clashy guitar work from Black Midi could set them up for another strong release. Their previous record, Cavalcade, saw them earn an 8/10 from us at Guitar.com.

Advertisement

To find out more about the album, and for the latest tour dates, you can visit their website here.