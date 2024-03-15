“This is turn-up-the-volume, feelgood Bon Jovi”: Bon Jovi tease new album Forever – listen to triumphant lead single Legendary now

Four years after their last, Bon Jovi is returning with a brand new album this summer. Titled Forever, the record marks the band’s 16th studio album and their first since the passing of original bassist Alec John Such.

Ahead of the record’s 7 June release, Bon Jovi have also unveiled the music video for the first single and opener Legendary.

“This record is a return to joy,” frontman and vocalist Jon Bon Jovi said of the making of Forever. “From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

Featuring 12 new tracks, Forever is now up for pre-order. Fans can find various exclusive colour vinyl options, including an extremely limited run of Ocean Waves coloured vinyl that comes with a one-of-a-kind polaroid of Jon. CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies will also be available for purchase.

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Bon Jovi reveals that the song Legendary is a tribute to his wife: “The brown-eyed girl, which of course is a Van Morrison nod, but not in this instance. It’s my wife,” the singer says. “She has been there faithfully throughout this process: ‘And the brown-eyed girl/ She believes in me / Legendary.’ There it is. That’s who and what I am at 62 years old.”

Meanwhile, the band has also announced a four-part documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which is set to arrive on Hulu this April.

Check out the track listing to Forever below.

1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People’s House

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man