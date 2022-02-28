Brian May, Paul Stanley, Pearl Jam: The music world reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The world of music has reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for a peaceful end to the conflict which has resulted in at least 240 civilian casualties at press time.

Last Thursday (24 February), Russia launched a military assault on the neighbouring nation of Ukraine – with military vehicles reportedly breaching the country from the Belarusian border and air strikes being ordered on Ukrainian military and border outposts.

Earlier today, the BBC reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the nation’s military deterrence forces, including nuclear weapons, on “special alert” – raising concerns on nuclear warfare.

Along with condemnation from world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, who vowed that “[Putin] and his country will bear the consequences” for their actions [per Vanity Fair], the world of entertainment has weighed in on the issue on social media.

Earlier today (28 February), Green Day announced the cancellation of their upcoming performance at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium in an Instagram story stating: “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

Brian May, shared an image from Queen’s 2008 performance in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square: “It seems unbelievable that the peaceful life of Ukraine could be so senselessly shattered in the 21st century. And it feels unbearable that the world could just watch and let it happen,” the rocker said in part. “We are all praying for peace for you, dear friends.”

Paul Stanley of KISS tweeted: “While we are living our everyday blessed lives, the people of Ukraine are fighting for theirs against overwhelming odds. We are watching in real time as families are decimated and a country is battered. There’s a dark cloud over us all who are powerless today to help. I will pray.”

Pearl Jam, sharing a photo of Ukraine’s Motherland Monument, wrote: “The majority of humans on this planet are more consumed by the pursuit of love, health, family, food and shelter than any kind of war. War hurts. We are such a remarkable species. Capable of creating beauty. Capable of awe-inspiring advancements.”

Read more messages from artists below:

