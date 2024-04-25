The most popular streamed English band isn’t The Beatles or The Rolling Stones… it’s Coldplay.

Like many big artists, Coldplay are somewhat divisive. In 2016, VICE pondered why the band are so loathed – hell, we can even go back further. There are Digital Spy forums from nearly 20 years ago complaining about the ‘rubbish’ middling rockers. However, streaming numbers suggest a very different story.

In its hunt to find England’s top 10 most streamed rock and indie bands, Radio X has discovered that Coldplay are the most streamed English band worldwide. Pulling in 31 billion Spotify streams and 16 billion YouTube views, it seems Coldplay have just as many fans and listeners to counter the vocal haters. The group’s top streamed song is Chainsmokers collab Something Just Like this.

Coldplay aren’t just the most streamed English band either – they’re also the 11th most streamed artist in the world on Spotify. The band have truly come out on top as the band people love to hate, and, begrudgingly, hate to love. And they’ve beaten quite a few national treasures to the post.

Queen secured silver at number two. They’re currently at 21 billion Spotify streams and 9.9 billion YouTube views, with their most streamed track being Bohemian Rhapsody. The Beatles snagged bronze, with their 18 billion Spotify streams and 3.4 billion YouTube views earning them 3rd place.

The rest of Radio X’s list is full of iconic English talent. The quirky charms of Radiohead nabbed 6th place, while the dreamy Fleetwood Mac at 7th. Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd follow, earning eighth and ninth place respectively.

Elsewhere, fresher voices came in the form of Arctic Monkeys in 4th place, Gorillaz in 5th and The 1975 just made it into the list at number 10.

While naysayers will protest Coldplay’s victory, you can relax – we’re not set to change the national anthem to Yellow anytime soon.