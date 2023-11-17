Collab song between Slash and Chester Bennington finally released in full

The full demo of a never-before-heard collaboration song between Slash and late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has been released into the wild.

Titled Crazy, the track was revealed exclusively on the latest episode of the Guns N’ Roses-themed podcast, Appetite for Distortion. In it, producer Big Chris Flores shares that the song was initially meant to be included in Slash’s debut solo album. However, it ended up being reworked for the LP under the title Doctor Alibi, featuring Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister on vocals.

“We ended up having to scrap that and shelve that and it kind of got lost in the matrix all those years,” recalled Flores, who said that he stumbled upon the forgotten song while organising the files on his computer.

“I came across ‘Demo Fast no.15’ and I was like ‘wow, what was that one?’ and I clicked on it and opened it up and there it was.”

After sharing the discovery with Slash, the pair reached out to Bennington’s widow Talinda about the possibility of releasing the song. While Talinda initially asked for the track to be released as it is, Flores convinced her that more work had to be done. He recruited drummer Matt Starr and King X’s Doug Pinnick to lay down the drums and bass respectively, on the track.

Check out the full interview below, and Crazy, which can be heard around the 1:11:11 mark.